ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Head to Head Analysis

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANA and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Daiwa Securities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -18.16% -20.38% -7.66% Daiwa Securities Group 10.18% 4.50% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and Daiwa Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $18.13 billion 0.45 $254.43 million N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.44 $555.19 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA.

Volatility & Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats ANA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in the centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems; and engages in the express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment includes Global Markets, which provides sales and trading services of stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products; and Global Investment Banking, which offers securities underwriting, merger and acquisition advisory, and investment banking services. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment trust, pension fund management, and other asset management services. The Investment segment focuses on the creation of new investment funds while managing the return on investment of existing projects. The Others segment includes management of subsidiaries, banking business, information service, back-office, and real estate rental. The company was founded on May 1, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

