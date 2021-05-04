Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. APA posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of APA by 15.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in APA by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

