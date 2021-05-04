Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $892.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $901.10 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.56. 443,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,108. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

