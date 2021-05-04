Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN remained flat at $$0.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 705,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,886. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

