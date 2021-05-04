Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

