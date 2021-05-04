Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

CPT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. 450,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

