Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. eBay reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,393. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

