Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce $124.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE:RCL traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,872. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,661,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.