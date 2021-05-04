Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce $124.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE:RCL traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,872. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,661,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.