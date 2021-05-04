Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,239. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

