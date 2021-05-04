Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SNX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 158,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,114. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

