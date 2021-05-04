Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

