Analysts Offer Predictions for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

HTGC opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

