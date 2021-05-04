Analysts Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Target Price at €23.73

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AXA stock traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.91 ($28.13). 6,041,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.05.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

