Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $142.14

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,601. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

