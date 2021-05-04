Analysts Set Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target at $10.00

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 4,007,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

