Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of WING opened at $160.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.68, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

