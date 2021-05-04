Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $26.80

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFT. HSBC cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 232,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

