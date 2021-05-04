Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $15.02

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 88,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

