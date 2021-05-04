Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) PT at GBX 1,617.86

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,589 ($20.76). The stock had a trading volume of 615,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,514.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

