Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $25.44

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

