Anaplan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,494 call options.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

PLAN traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,407. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

