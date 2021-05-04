Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $155.16.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.