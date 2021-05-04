APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 8,848,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,619,868. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

