Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.83) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

