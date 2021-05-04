Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.