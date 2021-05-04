Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.50. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

AMAT stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,184,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

