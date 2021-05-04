Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.72. 14,154,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,604. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

