Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 billion-$31 billion.

AMAT traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $128.72. 14,151,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

