Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 9.5%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.44. Approximately 7,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 230,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

AMTI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

