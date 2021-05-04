AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

ATR stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

