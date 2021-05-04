ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

ARC stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.65.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

