ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,695,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 32,010,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of AETUF opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

