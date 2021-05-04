Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 856,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

