Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,858,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.