Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

