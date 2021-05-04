Aries Wealth Management Purchases 2,579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

