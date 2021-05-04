Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.60 million and the lowest is $629.84 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total value of $527,355.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.54. 574,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,339. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.79. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

