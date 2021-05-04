Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$31.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.86. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$13.89 and a 52-week high of C$33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

