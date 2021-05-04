Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 432 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.