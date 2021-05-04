Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 343 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $240.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $126.11 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

