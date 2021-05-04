Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,547 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Inovalon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 760.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

