Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

