Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 635 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of CLX opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $197.25.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

