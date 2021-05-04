Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 820 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

