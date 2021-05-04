Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARGTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 16,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

