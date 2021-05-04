Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 453,985 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,862,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,515. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

