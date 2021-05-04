Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,964 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $73,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.