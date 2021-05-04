Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $62.22 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,084 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $62,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

NYSE PINS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

