Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,778 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.87% of Colfax worth $51,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,557,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.