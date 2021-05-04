Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 751,171 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 751,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,572,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.49% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 447,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052 over the last 90 days.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.